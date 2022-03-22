Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Brings the Three Heroes Together

Spider-Man: No Way Home is arguably the most epic Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date. There are plenty of reasons for it that include, the use of the multiverse and the inclusion of Doctor Strange and the return of villains from previous Spider-Man films. But one of the main reasons is that the studio pulled off one big thing– bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man.

The concept of multiple versions of Spider-Man teaming up to save the world has been around forever. From the comics, 1994’s animated Spider-Man series, to most recently Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. So when Spider-Man: No Way Home pulled off a live-action version of this, it felt really special. If you wanted to relive the moment Garfield, Maguire and Tom Holland’s Spider-Men teamed up, you’re in luck. Marvel Studios’ Character Designer Ryan Meinerding, has revealed some new concept art for the films final battle, featuring all three Spider-Men. You can check it out below.

“Spider-Man team up! I loved working on this movie.” Meinerding wrote in an Instagram post “Here is one of the keyframes I did showcasing the Spider-men swinging together. This story is such a dream come true!”

If Garfield and Maguire’s Spider-Men returning to battle the villains of their own movie wasn’t enough for you, and you wanted to see what happened when they returned to their own universes, you wouldn’t be alone. In a recent interview with IGN, No Way Home scribe Erik Sommers revealed if he and co-writer Chris McKenna ever thought of having the film return to the Raimi or Webb universe.

Believe me, we talked about it and we actually had ideas for, you know, ways of showing the effects, if there were any. I mean, believe me, these are all great questions,” Sommers recently stated. “Chris and I even were tempted to, maybe, you know, pitch a tag where you got to see something. ‘What would happen if this guy goes back and this has changed? Wouldn’t that be fun?’ Again, we didn’t want to distract from the emotion of what was going on with our Peter Parker.”

No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

