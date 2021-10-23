Spider-Man: No Way Home Image Reveals Doctor Octopus Chase Scene

Spider-Man: No Way Home has revealed an image of Doctor Octopus’ chase scene. Empire has a massive cover story on the upcoming Marvel film coming next week and they decided to give fans a teaser. In the photos, Iron Suit Spidey is running away from a menacing Doc Ock who is tossing aside cars like it’s no big deal. Another image shows Peter looking a little roughed up in his suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home. Things are looking very serious for everyone’s favorite Wall-Crawler. Alfred Molina’s appearance as the villain was the standout moment of the No Way Home trailer and figures to be an emotional pull for long-time fans. (There are some other baddies that might tug at the heartstrings as well.) Everyone seems to agree that bringing back Molina was the correct choice. In the Empire feature, Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige talks about how it was a no-brainer to keep things consistent.

There's actually no way they won't show or even mention Tobey and Andrew in the Official Trailer! Tom is literally running for his life. He can't even fight Doc Ock and people still think that he can beat the whole Sinister Six?! Like come on! 😂#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/zsaUlBJr3R — MarvelManiac  (@MarvelManiac_) October 23, 2021

“I remember having discussions with Amy Pascal years ago,” Feige explained. “‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?’, because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow.”

Spider-Man 2 director Sam Raimi also had some words about his character’s return while he helms Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. He was ecstatic when speaking to SYFY Wire.

“That was beautiful,” Raimi explained to the publication. “He looks great, the animation’s great. I’m assuming it’s not puppeted because when we did Doc Ock, we had puppets and animation for his octopus tentacles. But it was smooth and powerful and I loved his costume they kept [from the original]. I think it’s gonna be a great movie.”

Here’s an official description for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

