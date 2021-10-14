Tom Holland Teases Working With Doc Ock Actor Alfred Molina in Spider-Man No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland just teased working with Alfred Molina in the upcoming film. The Doc Ock actor has been known to be in this film for a long time now, but the excitement around his return intensified around the trailer’s release. EW had the chance to sit down with Holland to talk about the massive Spider-Man story. He complimented Molina as, “one of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with.” The scene of the two characters facing off on that bridge was the highlight of the trailer. Doc Ock has been out of the Spider-Verse for a long time. People initially wondered if he would be able to complete all the stunt work. But, CGI has come a long way since the mid-2000s. Molina has gotten back into the swing of using those arms. But, Holland actually noticed the difference between how those Sam Raimi movies were made and how the current trilogy takes place.

“It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced,” Holland mentioned. “When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they’re all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

Molina spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his time back in the saddle. The interview caused quite a stir in Marvel circles because the Dock Ock actor was flouting the veil of secrecy that permeates these productions.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” said Molina. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!… It was wonderful. It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

Check out the official description for Spider-Man: No Way Home right here:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

