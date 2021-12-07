Jamie Foxx Was Promised He Wouldn’t Be Blue As Part Of Spider-Man Return

In a matter of days, Jamie Foxx will return as Electro, this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The last time the actor played the role, he appeared in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and had an all-blue look that was far from the comic-accurate suit that fans have come to expect from the character. In a recent chat with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis floated the idea of Electro losing his “blueness” is a direct result of the character’s apparent use of an arc reactor.

According to Pascal, the studios had to promise Foxx he wouldn’t be blue if he signed onto the property.

“We promised him he wouldn’t be blue,” Pascal said. As for the theory Davis floated, Feige added, “I won’t say that you’re wrong. I also won’t say that you’re right.”

Foxx himself has brought up the sore subject of being blue, saying the chance for a new look was a major point drawing him back to the project.

“I was excited knowing [producer] Amy [Pascal] for years, man, and knowing what she’s done with this franchise, and she was explaining to me that it’s gonna be hot, and I didn’t have to be blue, and things like that as far as my character is concerned, so you’re gonna be a little more hip, and that I get a chance to hang out with these incredible thespians. To walk on set and to see these guys, I literally bowed to them, and we’ve been having a ball. I’m happy we got a brand new start, a brand new look,” Foxx shared.

Holland previously expressed gratitude at having the opportunity to act alongside Foxx and Alfred Molina.

“Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning,” Holland explained. “It was interesting having those guys come in because they have certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.