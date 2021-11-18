Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jamie Foxx Teases “Chasing Spiders” In Reaction To Trailer





Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s trailer is out in the world and Jamie Foxx says he’s going to be “Chasing Spiders” in his reaction. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star posted about the latest clip on Instagram. Fans were quick to speculate what that choice of wording was about. (Could it be a hint that the other Web-Slingers from alternate timelines will come to the party?) Before anyone gets too far down the rabbit hole, there is another explanation. Foxx actually wrote a song for himself during the making of Amazing Spider-Man 2. In fact, the song is called “Chasing Spiders.” The beloved actor spoke about it during an interview for the previous film with Emma Stone. So, it could all be a coincidence, or it could be anything, now that the doors are all wide-open for all possibilities. Speculation is already rampant, so it’s not like he’s starting any fires here. But, more fans will continue to raise their eyebrows until they see the movie for themselves next month.

In a conversation with Total Film, Tom Holland spoke about having great actors like Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx return to the franchise.

“Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning,” Holland explained. “It was interesting having those guys come in because they have certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys.”

Meanwhile, all this multiple Spider-Man speculation has led to poor Andrew Garfield constantly trying to get the Internet to listen to him. In a conversation with Variety, he said that he understood the fan enthusiasm around this film. But, contended that his Amazing Spider-Man would not be in it.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield said. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

