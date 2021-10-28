Kevin Feige Speaks Out on Another Possible Sony and Marvel Split After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel fans will no doubt recall the brief period of time back in 2019 when it seemed like after five appearances in the MCU, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man would be taking his ball and going home. At the time it became clear that the deal between Marvel Studios and Sony to produce new Spider-Man movies had somehow fallen apart with the future of the character in the MCU seemingly not happening, and recently revealed to have occurred even sooner than we knew about prior. That was all the bad news though, the good news however is that Kevin Feige seems to think there’s no potential for that happening again.

In the latest issue of Empire, Feige opened up about the uncertainty and madness that this creative falling out caused publicly, one which saw its star making vague references to it on social media. Feige revealed that when it came down that the deal was coming to an end he was prepared for it to happen. “I was mentally preparing to emotionally separate from it. I didn’t love it, but it is what it is. And then, thankfully, it came back together.” He added: “I don’t anticipate us going through that emotional rollercoaster, or putting fans through that emotional rollercoaster, again.”

Star Tom Holland also opened up about it, revealing that, despite fans thinking otherwise, that he didn’t actually have anything to do with a deal being remade between Marvel Studios/Disney and Sony.

“From a business point of view, I wasn’t instrumental at all,” Holland said. “People seem to think I suddenly went to law school and singlehandedly struck up a deal between Sony and Disney. Essentially, all I did was show both parties how passionate I was about this character. I basically said, ‘Look, if there’s a world where you can fix this, it will be so much better for the character, and for me, and for the fans. So if you can fix it, fix it.’”

Earlier this week came the reveal from The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe book that Feige had initially planned to wait far after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home before revealing the news. Not only did the news get out before then though, it was also resolved.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.

