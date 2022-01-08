Spider-Man: No Way Home: Screenwriters Confirm Every Marvel Studios Draft had Kraven the Hunter at One Point

As it turns out, Kraven the Hunter has been a part of every Spider-Man movie produced by Marvel Studios. That is, of course, until he hasn’t. Spidey writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers mentioned in one recent post-No Way Home press stop they’ve included the beloved Marvel villain in at least one draft for each of the Spider-Man movies they’ve written for Marvel. Each time, however, the script has gotten changed to the point of Kraven’s dismissal.

“I don’t think there’s been a draft of any of the Spider-Man movies where Kraven the Hunter [wasn’t the villain],” McKenna said in a chat with TheWrap.

Sommers added, ‘Kraven is cool, he’s got the fur and the thing.”

As for why they’ve never managed to get Kraven into a movie, neither writer really explained. They opted to go with the multiversal plot for No Way Home, however, at the insistence of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

“Before the whole idea of this movie, there were other ideas. Because we don’t come with any ideas, we all sat at the table once the ink was drying with the Sony/Marvel deal, and all we had was, we ended the movie, the last movie with Peter’s identity being spoiled by Mysterio, and that was our jumping-off point because at least we could cling to that,” McKenna added.

He concluded, “OK, we know that we’re dealing with the fallout from that, what would happen? That led us down different story roads that were not this story. And then, I think, I don’t know if it was Kevin’s idea, the idea of doing something with the other villains and teasing at the very end of this, almost in a tag, was floated.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

