Marvel’s Eternals Spoilers Have Fans and Disney Pleading for Discretion

Marvel’s Eternals held its first big press screenings early this week, including the big Hollywood premiere which revealed the full secrets of the film. However, when Disney and Marvel Studios invited select press to see Eternals, they did so with the assumption that they were bringing a secure crowd to the event. However, that’s turned out not to be the case at all, as it turns out that members of the press – including some of the biggest outlets in the industry – ended up dropping major spoilers about Eternals and its apparently game-changing post-credits scenes.

Now Disney and Marvel are on the offensive, joining impassioned fans in the plea for Eternals spoilers to be kept offline and under wraps, in order to preserve the experience of seeing the film for the masses.

To our colleagues & friends in the press & fan community who will be watching #Eternals in the days ahead, please help preserve the experience of this incredible film. Please do not post spoilers and reveals that so many have worked so hard to protect pic.twitter.com/97elpmQVDY — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) October 19, 2021

That message was put out by The Walt Disney Studios’ President of Marketing Asad Ayaz after the initial wave of first Eternals reactions came online and fan backlash to all the spoilers started. Since Ayaz put out that tweet, there’s been a swell of support from other industry professionals who are managing to let fans know what they think of Eternals, without ruining any of the big surprises.

Take, for example, Comicbook.com’s very own Marvel Podcast host Brandon Davis, who shared the following reaction to Eternals:

“#Eternals is a whole lot of movie.It’s shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel. It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks.Chloé Zhao has a really unique visual stamp.”

Marvel producer Nate Moore also expressed to Comicbook.com that Eternals will indeed be the launchpad to much bigger things to come in the MCU… eventually:

“It’ll definitely have an impact in ways, hopefully, that feels surprising but earned,” Nate Moore said “Obviously, when you deal with characters like Eternals and Celestials and even Deviants, the ripple is quite beyond this film. So we have some ideas of how that can help be the spine of what Phase 4 gets to be, but we always leave room for invention because other movies also may form where we go.”

So, Marvel fans, if you don’t want to know what those “ripple” effects are before you have the chance to see Eternals yourself, you may want to filter those social media sites until you do…

Marvel’s Eternals will be in theaters on November 5th.