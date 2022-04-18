Marvel Studios Prop Master Explains Why They Had to Recreate Classic Spider-Man Props for No Way Home

Marvel Studios prop master Russell Bobbitt explained why they had to create classic Spider-Man props for No Way Home. Phase Zero podcast managed to speak with the prop guru about his journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bobbitt has been there from Iron Man until the present day. During the conversation we talked about everything from the Infinity Gauntlet to Captain America’s shield. But, when it came time for the Multiverse to really rip open, Marvel and Sony had to work together to surprise fans from wildly different eras. Bobbitt explained that Sony only lends out the original props for a short amount of time. That means they would have to prefabricate copies for use in the new film. The prop department would also have to make versions for different uses. It’s all wildly fascinating stuff, take a look down below!

“We maintained the look of the pumpkin bombs and I rebuilt them, and when they sit on a shelf for that many years, the wiring corrodes and all that good stuff. So yes, we did,” Bobbitt explained. “We also created a whole lot of new stuff for it as well, but we did. We pulled some web shooters out of the old archives and Sony has a policy where they will loan you the prop, but you are not to alter it in any way. And so in some cases, there was only one of something. So I had to recreate so that we got our multiples, right? A rubber version and a real version and a lighted version and so on and so forth.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So we definitely scraped and borrowed and whatnot as best we could and then we had to recreate other stuff. And too, like, Jamie Fox’s costume, it was an integral part of the prop department,” he added. “We created it because he had arc reactors on his suit, and we sort of created the apparatus that went on top of the costume, which a lot of people won’t know because it seemed like it was all costume. But we collaborated and really were a big part of that costume, and we were really proud of that one.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home got a fresh description from Marvel: “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

What was your favorite part of No Way Home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!