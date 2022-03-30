Phase Zero: Moon Knight Ep. 1 Recap, Nova, More MCU News

The Marvel Cinematic Universe drought is over! Moon Knight premiered its first episode on Disney+, giving the Phase Zero community something new and fun to react to and recap on ComicBook.com’s Marvel podcast! The second half of Phase Zero Episode 2×12 sees the crew of Brandon Davis, Jamie Jirak, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and a cameo by Jim Viscardi discussing the premiere episode with spoilers and Easter eggs all accounted for. The show also features an exclusive interview with Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis, pouring out new insights about the series!

Episode 2×12 also dives into some MCU news updates. Top of that list: Nova has a writer! A breakdown about Nova fitting into the MCU (and whether or not it should be Sam Alexander or Richard Rider) kicks off the show before Jamie’s impassioned rant about some choices made by the Oscar Awards show. Plus, updates and teases about Deadpool 3, The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Ironheart, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and more!

The Phase Zero podcast capped off an exciting freshman year in 2021. In its first episode, the Phase Zero show revealed its mission to be creating a fun and positive community of Marvel fans, getting fans an opportunity to interact with members of the Marvel Studios family, and providing exclusive insights from hosts and celebrity guests. All of those boxes have been checked and more, with more than 1.2 million listeners across all platforms in 2021! With the 2022 preview episode available now, next week’s Episode 2 of Season for ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast will see the hosts having to rank each title in terms of their hype and anticipation!

Phase Zero has featured live interviews with several members of the Marvel Studios family. WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Loki director Kate Herron, Marvel Studios head of visual development Andy Park, Thanos and Shang-Chi co-creator Jim Starlin, The Visions comic writer Tom King, What If…?‘s creative team of A.C. Bradley and Bryan Andrews, Eternals producer Nate Moore, Avengers: Endgame cameo-maker (and ESPN’s fantasy football expert) Matthew Berry, Hawkeye‘s Tracksuit Mafia actors Carlos Navarro, Aleks Paunovic, and Piotr Adamczyk, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton joined the show live. Extended pre-recorded interviews with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis were also featured!

Other celebrity guests included NFL Pro Bowler and Pittsburgh Steelers player Cam Heyward, TikTok star Supes, Flora & Ulysses director Lena Khan, and NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano. The show is hosted and produced by Brandon Davis, with regular co-hosts Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak.

