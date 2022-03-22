Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Puts Focus on Tobey Maguire



Spider-Man: No Way Home hid the returns of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire throughout the film’s marketing campaign to avoid spoiling the plot. Now that the film has been released on digital download and a release date for the Blu Ray has been announced, it seems that Marvel Studios and Sony have started to market the two Spider-Man returns. Garfield and Maguire can be seen alongside Tom Holland in promotional videos and on the Blu Ray case.

Earlier today, Sony Pictures posted and deleted the first poster in a series of posters from Bosslogic, and it just so happened to feature none other than Maguire’s Spider-Man. In the poster you can see Maguire’s Spidey avoiding the clutches of Doc Ock and Sandman. We can only assume that the next few posters will include Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s Spider-Men fighting off the other villains of the film. You can check out the poster below.

When rumors of Garfield and Maguire returning for the third solo film in Holland’s tenure as Spider-Man surfaced, fans didn’t know what to expect. Maguire hasn’t appeared in a film in almost ten years, so his role in the movie was a bit of a shocker. The actor recently broke his silence on how and why he returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home.



“I went and had a meeting with Amy and Kevin. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. And had talked about… They sort of just teased it. I think Amy was like, ‘We’d love to talk to you, and you you know what this is about.’ And I was like ‘okay, sure. Let’s go chat,’” Maguire revealed. “But, I don’t know. I gotta say, I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant i think to Amy and Kevin was was apparent. To me, when artists or people who are um steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them that I just wanted to join that.”



No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for digital download!