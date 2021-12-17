Alfred Molina's Spider-Man Spoilers Result in Hilarious Memes
Alfred Molina's Doc Ock is coming back. Previously, the casting had only circulated through the trades, but now the actor himself has confirmed his involvement in the feature. Not only that, but Molina has let plenty of plot details leak for the movie, leading to hundreds of hilarious memes throughout the internet.
“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina told Variety. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”
“It was wonderful,” the actor added. “It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”
The actor then went onto confirm he's playing the same character he played in Spider-Man 2, even though the character died in the feature. Because of the strict gatekeeping Marvel Studios typically implements on its features, the situation has fans coming up with hilarious scenarios Molina might now be finding himself in with the "Marvel snipers" and other various personnel.
Keep scrolling to see some of the best Molina-related memes and jokes.
Watch Yourself
Marvel is about to come for Doc Ock like...#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/lswHvTtemF— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 16, 2021
Shhhh
Alfred Molina Kevin Fiege— ETERNALS UPDATES (@ETERNALSnews) April 16, 2021
with Spiderman with the
Plot details.. ETERNALS cast pic.twitter.com/kg3O9YW80U
Oops
Alfred Molina when Kevin asks why he spoiled the Spider-Verse reveal in his interview pic.twitter.com/Ge5Th5HlE2— Jeffrey (@WakkoKing) April 16, 2021
Cut It Out
Tom Holland and Mark Ruffallo welcoming Alfred Molina to MCU pic.twitter.com/ByYKk4w8B3— Shani Budi (@ShaniBudi) April 17, 2021
Dance Party
Spider-Man twitter: absolutely angry, seething with hatred— Daily Raimi Spider-Man! (@EARTH_96283) April 17, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/pac8cuv9J5
And I Oop
Spider-Man 3 execs: Just make sure Tom Holland doesn't spoil anything.
Alfred Molina: pic.twitter.com/eT8dF5TBIe— Son of Karas, #TeamGodzooky (@QuandaryMan) April 17, 2021
H*ck
Kevin Feige's way of telling Alfred Molina to not say another word going forward pic.twitter.com/qnaKTYuaYi— Roderick Hare (@roderick_hare) April 17, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17th.
What other Spidey characters would you like to see pop up in the threequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev