Alfred Molina's Spider-Man Spoilers Result in Hilarious Memes

Alfred Molina's Doc Ock is coming back. Previously, the casting had only circulated through the trades, but now the actor himself has confirmed his involvement in the feature. Not only that, but Molina has let plenty of plot details leak for the movie, leading to hundreds of hilarious memes throughout the internet.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina told Variety. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

“It was wonderful,” the actor added. “It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

The actor then went onto confirm he's playing the same character he played in Spider-Man 2, even though the character died in the feature. Because of the strict gatekeeping Marvel Studios typically implements on its features, the situation has fans coming up with hilarious scenarios Molina might now be finding himself in with the "Marvel snipers" and other various personnel.

