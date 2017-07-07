Marvel Fans Are Debating the Merits of MCU Spider-Man
Tom Holland's take on Peter Parker/Spider-Man has definitely made an impact on popular culture, over the course of his two solo films and appearances in other Avengers movies. With Spider-Man: No Way Home expected to debut in theaters this upcoming holiday season, there's already a significant amount of speculation among fans surrounding his next onscreen appearance, and what it will further add to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on the character. That was especially the case over social media this past weekend, as many Spider-Man fans took to Twitter to share their opinions — and, in some cases, debate them — regarding the MCU's take on Spider-Man.
Some have elected to defend or celebrate the MCU Spider-Man's unique qualities, while others have voiced complaints about how the character stacks up to previous portrayals. Here are just a few of those responses.
prevnext
The MCU Spider-Man arc was the perfect way to reboot and introduce him into the mcu. I would rather have this exciting vision than recycled ideas again. Even with this progressing arc, they’ve captured the core of the character. Tom can carry a Spider-Man movie— Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) April 7, 2021
prevnext
MCU Spider-Man is not Spider-Man https://t.co/3RqpP1uln5— Dj.Blackhammer #2003april4life (@djblackhammer) April 12, 2021
prevnext
I think MCU Spider-Man essentially being Tony's protégé is an interesting diversion from the other adaptations of this character. https://t.co/N4K2dMTNH0— ❤🏳️⚧️ Stephie 🏳️⚧️❤ (@StephieSparda) April 8, 2021
prevnext
imo one of the weakest parts of MCU Spider-Man is Peter’s high school setting & teenage life. It is upsettingly dormant. Teachers are caricatures. Students feel like decorative extras. Flash is easily ignorable. Besides feeding the story with love interests, nothing adds weight. https://t.co/jLBJVFyaaz— robert (@bobbynotsosweet) April 8, 2021
prevnext
I don’t think any of the MCU Spider-Man suits are any good.
And to take it a step further, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit was the best live action Spider suit we’ve ever had. https://t.co/UxraIsIhzx— Daxon (@TheAmazingDaxon) April 11, 2021
prevnext
“mcu spider-man’s arc was about moving out of tony’s shadow” he shouldn’t be in tony’s shadow in the first place— kenny (@petcrgwen) April 8, 2021
prevnext
I don't like the MCU Spider-Man
I just can't connect Tom Holland and Peter Parker, that's a first
While I do believe Holland can perform as a great Peter, the material he has to work with is all kinda surface-level, even if it tries to go deeper, that's a second. https://t.co/FaMQjtxwDo— sumio edmondo (@EdmondGaGotoku) April 11, 2021
prevnext
MCU Spider-Man haters always bring up the fact that “he’s been in five movies” when complaining about his character development. And in three of those movies combined he has under 20 minutes of screen time 😐— Carter 🦍 (@H11mGuy) April 11, 2021
prevnext
This has more Spider-Man energy than the entirety of the 2 MCU films tbh https://t.co/FTvpxUO3OC— Grayson (@KnightFleck) April 12, 2021
prev
That's another thing about MCU "Spider-Man" - the films don't make me want to be Spider-Man. With the other films (and cartoons), I wanted to be that character, web-swinging through the city, snatching up bad guys, crawling up walls. MCU-Man is just kinda... there. https://t.co/fSdHmfHohV— Jedi Lukee 🎃 🎃 (@I__Jedi) April 12, 2021