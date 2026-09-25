Avengers: Doomsday May Have A Place For Hulk After All

When the cast list was initially revealed for Avengers: Doomsday, there were a handful of names missing that surprised people. The lack of Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Tom Holland, and Benedict Cumberbatch felt odd, as they were among the biggest names not included, especially given the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years. Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. were back, before it was later revealed that Chris Evans was doing the same. However, Mark Ruffalo wasn’t among them, which was odd since he popped up in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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People have been wondering how the MCU would explain the absence of Bruce Banner. It seemed like Spider-Man: Brand New Day gave them an answer, as Savage Hulk was unleashed and Banner went to a psych hospital. However, the release of Avengers: Endgame Encore has revealed something major happening to Banner ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. It opens up plenty of possibilities for what’s going on with him, including an intriguing idea that would change the way everyone is expecting Avengers: Doomsday to play out. In fact, it would be the most interesting thing the MCU has done with Hulk in a long time.

Avengers: Endgame Encore Reveals How Hulk Could Show Up In Avengers: Doomsday

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One of the additional scenes in Avengers: Endgame Encore sees Banner recording himself from a secluded underground military bunker while he works on a new stabilizing serum. He notes that nobody can get into the bunker, only for the video to get interrupted as Doom arrives and says he’s there to “collect” him. Banner transforms into Hulk off-screen, setting the stage for something interesting.

There has been a theory going around that Doom is going to put together a team. As powerful as he is, he’s going up against so many heroes that it’ll be tough for him to go it alone. The X-Men are extremely powerful, Thor is one of the strongest characters in all of Marvel, Shang-Chi has the Ten Rings, the Fantastic Four are among the most successful heroes in the MCU, and that’s just to name a few. Doom could be recruiting Hulk to be part of a team that he puts together to take on the Avengers.

Longstanding rumors and reports have suggested that Maestro, often depicted as an evil version of the Hulk from the future, could be in the film. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that the MCU changes his origin to be a Hulk who is controlled by Doom. With Avengers: Secret Wars out next year, it makes even more sense since Doom could establish himself as the God Emperor of Battleworld, as in the comics.

Other Characters Who Could Be Part Of Doom’s Cabal

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If Doom puts together a team of villains known as the Cabal that includes Maestro, it honestly might be all he needs. However, there are some other options that are interesting. In the comics, both Namor and Thanos have been on the team. If King Thanos, an older and more powerful alternate version of the Mad Titan, were aligned with Doom, the Avengers have almost no shot. Namor is already confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday and he could turn on the Avengers to join Doom.

Clea, who only appeared in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, could be on the team. They could also bring in an alternate version of the Scarlet Witch or even Magneto. Doom’s Cabal, especially if it features Maestro and gives us something great with Bruce Banner, could make Avengers: Doomsday even more interesting.