Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Only Play in Movie Theaters

Spider-Man 3 revealed its official title to be Spider-Man: No Way Home on Wednesday but also made a promise in the end of the video which revealed it. After Tom Holland. Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya left the production office and the Spider-Man: No Way Home title was seen on a whiteboard (along with more than a dozen rejected titles), the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie's official logo took the screen. It was complimented by a subtext: "ONLY IN MOVIE THEATERS THIS CHRISTMAS." As theaters around the world are looking to bounce back, this is an important note for the Spider-Man movie.

As a result of the global pandemic which began in 2020, movie theaters have had to close their doors and many titles have had to shift their release dates to find a time to safely play in theaters. Movies which have released since March of 2020 have attempted new release strategies. Some have debuted exclusively on demand, on streaming services, or in a combination of playing in theaters where theaters are open and through means of watching at home. With this tag on the Spider-Man 3 title reveal, Sony and Marvel Studios have sent a clear message that they will definitively not be releasing Spider-Man 3 through any on-demand or streaming platforms.

See the video revealing the title in the tweet below!

The official reveal for Spider-Man: No Way Home's title!pic.twitter.com/89dITpSoyG — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) February 24, 2021

The next big blockbuster film on the theatrical release schedule which does not have any streaming or on demand plans coming with it is Black Widow. The Marvel Studios title is slated for early May. On the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie schedule, Black Widow is followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in July and Eternals in November. Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently slated for June 25, as well, though it is unclear whether the story of that movie will connect to that of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The bottom line here is that Marvel titles are showing there is no interest in releasing on a streaming service or on demand, especially from Sony's perspective.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to be released exclusively in theaters on December 17, 2021.

