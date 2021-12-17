Spider-Man: Boss Logic Shares Best No Way Home Teaser Poster Yet

✖

The release date of Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially less than five months away, and save for a handful of stills, Sony has yet to unveil so much as a teaser or trailer for the upcoming blockbuster. Through the reporting of Hollywood trades and other online scoopers, fans have been able to piece together some details about the film, such as the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Ock and Jamie Foxx's Electro from the Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man franchises, respectively.

Now the multiverse has ripped open thanks to the events of Loki, a crossover combining the franchise is totally possible — and BossLogic has come up with the perfect teaser to commemorate the occasion.

Saturday, the legendary fan artist uploaded the teaser to his social media profiles, showing Tom Holland's web-slinger perched atop the iconic window at Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum. Even more exciting yet, the poster is line by the mechanical arms of Doc Ock, officially completing the multiversal crossover. See Bosslogic's stunning piece below.

As far as the trailer and marketing for No Way Home goes, Walt Disney Studios marketing boss Asad Ayaz previously confirmed Sony is handling all the marketing for the Spidey threequel. That said, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is still offering his input where allowed so the synergy with the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains.

"Sony is absolutely handling the marketing for Spider-Man. Kevin Feige and his team are closely partnering with the Sony team on those. So there is coordination in that sense," Walt Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "We also make sure we are aware of who is dropping what when. But we are not working together on the campaigns because it's their film. They are handling it but there is a level of coordination to make sure that it's a win-win for everybody."

The first toys for the movie surfaced earlier this month, and are expected to officially hit retailers in the coming weeks.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.

