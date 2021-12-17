Tobey Maguire Trends After Spider-Man: No Way Home "The More Fun Stuff Version" Announcement
Tobey Maguire is trending after Sony and Marvel announced Spider-Man: No Way Home "The More Fun Stuff Version." That's right Web-Heads, all three versions of Peter Parker are headed back to the silver screen later this year. September is going to be a wild time at the theater as fans crowd to see deleted scenes of No Way Home. The oldest Spider-Man was a highly anticipated part of the original release. Some have speculated that his rumored fight with the Green Goblin might have been one of the elements left on the cutting room floor. Maybe that moment will get the kind of massive audience reaction that so many parts of this movie got. For now, fans can only dream. Check out what people are saying down below.
Here's what Marvel had to say about the big movie: "With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."
Tobey vs Goblin PLEASE pic.twitter.com/RDN7tE1qwR— GJK 🪷 (@gjkcentral) June 11, 2022
Would you go see No Way Home again? Let us know down in the comments!
Pretty great year
prevnext
Recent pictures for Tobey Maguire😍— Tobey Maguire FanClub (@tobey_maguire2) June 11, 2022
He’s living the best part of his life❤️#TobeyMaguire pic.twitter.com/Lic4KyMIyo
Weird to imagine
prevnext
still not over Tom worrying about overstepping Tobey and Andrew’s presence when they were coming to HIS movie 😭 we stan the right man— shay ✧ yet to come time (@amusicalnomad) June 11, 2022
#1 Request
prevnext
i better see that tobey vs goblin rematch in the re release of the movie #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/BWHIFmEdEx— David 🌎☄💕® (@davidonsumshit) June 11, 2022
Big hopes
prevnext
Hopefully we get to see Emma Stone or Kirsten Dunst who I believe got cut and more of Tobey interacting to Willem Dafoe Green Goblin. https://t.co/RlhA5kFqWY— BlackSuperiorSpidey waiting for Shazam 2 trailer (@ArkhamBatSpidey) June 11, 2022
Coming up so much
prevnext
Be amazing if they can find a way to include the tobey maguire, Willem defoe rematch fight scene in the extended version pic.twitter.com/L2e6c04PTF— Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) June 11, 2022
Hard to fathom
prevnext
still can’t believe Tobey and Andrew are MCU canon now🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/CBGN4W8qRw— ms (@mattysamms) June 11, 2022
Everybody is here
prevnext
You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/IJbDTjNG1J— Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) June 11, 2022
Make it happen
prev
All I need is Tobey Vs Goblin in the #SpiderManNoWayHome extended cut and I’ll die happy🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TCGh3ks7jr— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) June 11, 2022