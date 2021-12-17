Tobey Maguire Trends After Spider-Man: No Way Home "The More Fun Stuff Version" Announcement

Tobey Maguire is trending after Sony and Marvel announced Spider-Man: No Way Home "The More Fun Stuff Version." That's right Web-Heads, all three versions of Peter Parker are headed back to the silver screen later this year. September is going to be a wild time at the theater as fans crowd to see deleted scenes of No Way Home. The oldest Spider-Man was a highly anticipated part of the original release. Some have speculated that his rumored fight with the Green Goblin might have been one of the elements left on the cutting room floor. Maybe that moment will get the kind of massive audience reaction that so many parts of this movie got. For now, fans can only dream. Check out what people are saying down below.

Here's what Marvel had to say about the big movie: "With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Tobey vs Goblin PLEASE pic.twitter.com/RDN7tE1qwR — GJK 🪷 (@gjkcentral) June 11, 2022

