Spider-Man: No Way Home took the world by storm when it debuted last December, with a monumental new take on the Spider-Man mythos. The film grossed an impressive amount at the global box office upon its premiere in theaters — and now, it looks like it's headed back to the multiplex once again. On Friday night, Sony announced Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version, which will be releasing in movie theaters in the United States and Canada on Friday, September 2nd, with more countries being announced at a later date. The More Fun Stuff Version is being billed as extended cut of No Way Home with "added and extended scenes of Spidey", in celebration of the character's 60th anniversary. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 9th.

To announce the news, Sony released a brief teaser video featuring all three of the films' Spider-Mans — Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. You can check it out below.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Maguire, Garfield, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Rhys Ifans, Thomas Hayden Church, and Jamie Foxx reprise their roles from previous Spider-Man films.

"Tobey wanted to be very minimal about how much you know. Very, very minimal," co-writer Chris McKenna explained in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Andrew really loved the idea of he's still tortured over what happened in Amazing Spider-Man 2 and where that left him, and how they could bring that to Tom. "We can empathize with you. We do know what you are going through. If anyone in the world knows what you're going through, it's us." But also, "We can be beacons." Tobey especially has come through that darkness. We thought it was cool that Andrew's Peter was still in the midst of that darkness. They weren't just here to go, "Two awesome Jedi knight heroes who show up and are going to help you take down the bad guys." They are going through their own things. We were trying to write up to the characters that they did such a great job of creating and really being true to those characters and those stories and those worlds so that it didn't feel like we were doing curtain call, fan-service."

