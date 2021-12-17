Spider-Man: No Way Home Earns Multiple Wins at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

✖

After becoming the biggest movie of the last couple of years – and ranking among the biggest domestic box office performers of all time – Spider-Man: No Way Home is making an impact on the MTV Movie & TV Awards. No Way Home was an instant favorite amongst fans and it considered by quite a few to be one of the very best movies in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. That love carried over into the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, as Spider-Man: No Way Home took home multiple prizes.

Tom Holland's third Spider-Man film earned the young actor an award for Best Movie Performance at at the MTV Awards on Sunday night. Additionally, Spider-Man: No Way Home was named Best Movie at the ceremony. Some fans thought that No Way Home would walk away with more than just two wins, but the duo was more than many other titles were able to take home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was up for a total seven different awards going into Sunday night's show. In addition to the big award, Best Movie, Spider-Man was also contending for Best Performance in a Movie, Best Hero, Best Villain, Best Kiss, Best Fight, and Best Team.

It should come as no surprise that No Way Home was against some big superhero competition in the majority of its categories. The Best Movie category saw three comic book movies nominated, with The Batman and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings joining the field alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home. Dune, Scream, and The Adam Project also earned nominations.

The Best Performance in a Movie category brought candidates from several different genres, culminating in a pretty unexpected field. Holland was up for his sixth appearance as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continuing a run of widely celebrated performances. The rest of the field included Robert Pattinson for The Batman, Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Sandra Bullock for The Lost City, and Timothee Chalamet for Dune.

Perhaps the most intriguing competition for No Way Home came in the Best Hero category. Holland has long been a favorite amongst fans, but he was up against three fellow MCU stars, giving Marvel Studios an 80% chance of winning the award. Scarlett Johansson, Simu Liu, and Oscar Isaac were all up against Holland for Best Hero, along with No Time to Die's Daniel Craig.

What did you think of Spider-Man: No Way Home's performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards? Let us know in the comments!