Spider-Man Fans Think They've Spotted Tobey Maguire in No Way Home Trailer

The Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser is smashing any trailer-related record in its path, having tallied some 289 million views in its first day online. In standard Marvel fashion, the teaser reveals just enough to get excited without spoiling the entire movie. You've got the official Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) reveals, plus the addition of Alfred Molina's Doctor Otto Octavius. Completely absent from the feature, however, is a dozen other characters rumored to appear from Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock to Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy and Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker.

While the aforementioned people weren't officially included in the trailer, some fans are thinking Marvel may have pulled some serious CGI trickery when it comes to Tobey Maguire's version of the web-slinger and put him in the trailer, only with Peter Parker's face. Does that sound a bit ludicrous? Sure, but they've certainly altered trailer shots before to keep major plot points secret.

The theory itself stems from the suit Tom Holland's version of Spidey is wearing throughout the trailer. With a dark suit and a blue shirt with a navy tie, Holland's look is identical to a suit Maguire wears in Spider-Man 3. With Molina's character seemingly picking up straight from his "end" in Spider-Man 2, others are suggesting maybe the person in the suit is really Maguire but with Holland's face superimposed in an effort to prevent any further spoilers.

tom holland wearing tobey maguire suit in #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/WnT3w1RBGt — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) August 24, 2021

Again, the theory itself sounds pretty preposterous, but if the fervor for Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown us anything, it's that the MCU threequel is going to be absolutely massive.

The movie's latest synopsis can be found below.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.