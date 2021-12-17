Tom Holland Reacts To Fans Going Bonkers Over Spider-Man Trailer

✖

Tom Holland is reacting to Marvel fans going bonkers over the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, which finally dropped last night. In a new Instagram Stories post, Holland shared his reaction to Spider-Man 3's trailer finally being out in the world for fans to see: "Hey everyone what's up... I'm at the airport, I've been flying for the last ten hours, so I didn't actually post the trailer my brother Harry did, so I haven't been able to see the reactions and how excited everyone is, and I'm just landing, I turn my phone on, and my phone has gone mental."

In his continuing Instagram Stories post, Holland shares what it was like logging back in to find the world sending him all kinds of love for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

"The love and support you guys show for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that's just the tip of the iceberg, you have no idea what is to come, I'm so excited to share more with you guys, and it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man and showing you trailers - to be having films coming out - this is so exciting. So yeah, I love you all, thank you for your support, and enjoy the trailer."

(Photo: Marvel/Sony)

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leaked online early, leading fans to speculate that Tom Holland - notorious for spilling Marvel spoilers - had been responsible for the breach. Holland wasn't the culprit this time, as it seems he's finally put the time in studying Marvel Studios' media training playbook.

So far, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer seems to be splitting Marvel fans into several camps. A lot of fans are naturally happy and excited to have finally gotten a look at the next Spider-Man movie; other people are mad because the No Way Home trailer didn't have bigger reveals like Netflix's Daredevil or Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man variants showing up, while we only got hints of the Multiverse Sinister Six that's taking shape in the film.

Here's the new Spider-Man: No Way Home synopsis:

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.