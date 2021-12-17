Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Has Us Wondering Where Daredevil Is
At long last, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived, much to the delight of fans. After months of waiting, the trailer debuted and excited most fans of the web-slinger, especially after it confirmed the return of Alfred Molina's Doctor Ock in a stinger. What the trailer didn't include, however, is a glimpse of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, the Man without Fear himself: Daredevil.
Murdock is a character that's been long-speculated to be a part of the film after Parker found himself in legal trouble at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In fact, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis confirmed Cox filmed scenes for the project as early as January of this year. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige even addressed the rumors head-on earlier this year, saying "We'll see," to an inquiry on what Marvel Television characters could possibly return.
"I look at anything that's happened before, whether it's our movies, whether it's Marvel Entertainment TV series, and, particularly, obviously, the comics, video games, cartoons ... all of it is available as inspiration for the future of Marvel," Feige shared with Collider when asked if the MCU would incorporate elements from the Netflix series. "That's the way the comics have worked for 80 years. So, we'll see."
Whatever the case may be, the character didn't make it into the first No Way Home teaser, and fans of the character aren't having it. Keep scrolling to see what Daredevil fans are saying.
Tears
Me in the theatre when Matt Murdock says "Peter Parker stop talking" in NWH: pic.twitter.com/Up4cTrGBBm— Damo (@Fantastic4Shill) August 23, 2021
Please Be Matt
PLEASE BE CHARLIE COX, MATT MURDOCK pic.twitter.com/LGybLAsZcb— Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 24, 2021
All in the Hands
TRY TO TELL ME THOSE ARENT MATT MURDOCK'S HANDS pic.twitter.com/drNiu3ff0v— sam #1 (@stqrkswilson) August 24, 2021
Gimme Cox
WHERE IS CHARLIE COX AS MATT MURDOCK
BRING BACK COX
I DEMAND COX
GIMME COX— Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 24, 2021
See You Soon
Matt Murdock we’ll see each other soon— Hannah 🌸 (@rejectedhannah) August 24, 2021
Begging
marvel i am begging you PLEASE let his lawyer be matt murdock. p l e a s e. bring daredevil back. pic.twitter.com/oFfSYx3UB9— almendra. 🐻 (@archerondale) August 24, 2021
Manifest
THATS MATT MURDOCK IM MANIFESTING pic.twitter.com/3QcOuTM6x2— ezra (@djarinmobius) August 24, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev