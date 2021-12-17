Marvel Fans Are Shocked Tom Holland Wasn't Responsible For Leaking Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Over the past few months, one thing has been chief on the minds of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans — where is the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home? The planned December release date for the Sony blockbuster keeps drawing closer and closer, and fans have been curious to see if the first official footage for the film could be arriving sooner than later. Ahead of this week's CinemaCon, where the No Way Home trailer has been rumored to debut, an unfinished version of the No Way Home trailer appeared to leak online. The leaked trailer, which has since been scrubbed from multiple social media platforms, only left fans eager to see the trailer released properly to the public, something that could reportedly happen as early as Monday or Tuesday of this week.

Amid all of the reactions to the No Way Home trailer leak, some began to jokingly point to one culprit behind the footage getting out — Tom Holland, who stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in No Way Home and other MCU movies. Holland has developed a reputation for accidentally "leaking" or spoiling details from his films, from the title for Spider-Man: Far From Home to the first poster for Avengers: Infinity War. Given the ever-growing number of memes that have surrounded Holland spoiling MCU secrets, some took to social media to voice surprise that he wasn't the one who leaked the No Way Home trailer.

