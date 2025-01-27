Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham Swing In As New S.H. Figuarts Figures

The latest drop from Bandai Tamashii Nations fits perfectly into their S.H.Figuarts line – Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham! The pair was introduced to the movie watching audiences back in 2018 in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. They briefly appeared in the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and I think it’s safe to assume they’ll be back in the final entry of the trilogy. The two characters come as a set with a few unique accessories.

For example, Spider-Man Noir’s coat is actual fabric, and his hat is removable. He also comes with web effects and a ton of extra hands, which add to your customization options. Naturally, Spider-Ham come with a giant mallet. These figures are now available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth here priced at $119.99 with free U.S. shipping. It’s expected to arrive in August, but you won’t be charged until it ships. Additional details can be found below.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man Noir And Spider-Ham: “From Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse come Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham as a set package! From the black and white world of Spider-Man Noir and the cartoon world of Spider-Ham, these two contrasting characters met and teamed up with Miles Morales. Spider-Man Noir’s coat is made from cloth goods, allowing for the recreation of various dynamic action poses. In order to recreate various comical action sequences, Spider-Ham comes with various exchangeable parts. You can even equip him with his hammer! Spider-Man Noir comes with 5x pairs of interchangeable hands, 1x hat, 1x left and right holster, 3x types of spider-web. Spider-Ham comes with interchangeable head part, 3x types of exchangeable left and right arm parts, interchangeable torso, hammer, and 2x special stages.” See at Entertainment Earth ($119.99)

The Sony Spider-Man Villain Movies are Good According Previous Sony CEO

After Sony and Marvel’s makeshift relationship came crashing down in 2019, Sony decided to proceed with their own films, which started first with 2018’s Venom. That was followed by 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, 2022’s Morbius, and 2024’s Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, and Kraven the Hunter. Unfortunately many of these films weren’t well recieved, especially Kraven the Hunter, which had the worst Marvel opening weekend ever.

So what did the then CEO of Sony have to say? CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who has since left his 7-year stay at Sony, had this to say to The Los Angeles Times: “We’ve had mostly very, very good results. Unfortunately, [Kraven the Hunter] that we launched last weekend, and my last film launch, is probably the worst launch we had in the 7 1/2 years so that didn’t work out very well, which I still don’t understand, because the film is not a bad film.”

“Let’s just touch on Madame Web for a moment. Madame Web underperformed in the theaters because the press just crucified it,” Vinciquerra said, “it was not a bad film, and it did great on Netflix. For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them. They also did it with Venom, but the audience loved Venom and made Venom a massive hit. These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason.”



