Spider-Man Fans Wish Peter Parker a Happy Birthday

Peter Parker's birthday is today and fans are wishing Spider-Man well. Online, people noticed that the Marvel comics character's big day is August 10 and the posts began flooding in. It's been a bit of a love-fest for Spider-Man since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel is also celebrating Peter Parker's 60th Anniversary too, so it's a Spider-thon over at the publisher. Fans are only too happy to toss some fanart onto the pile. Check out some of the celebration for yourself right here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home co-writer Chris McKenna talked about getting three beloved versions of the Marvel hero onto screen together. He says that the rooftop scene between the three Peter Parkers got heavy edits from the three stars.

Happy Birthday Peter Parker! pic.twitter.com/AMckdSQzKg — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) August 10, 2022

"It was the night before we were shooting, I remember being in Atlanta, and we did a read-through [of the script]. Then everything got torn apart of the rooftop scene. They had so many different ideas, but coming from really great places of where their characters were, I think it got ripped apart the night before and we put it back together," McKenna previously said to Gold Derby during awards season.

He continued, " All of them were giving this incredible performance. As you were watching their coverage, you're watching it and going, 'Oh, my God.' They made the scene so great, and we had talked about it for so long, and it had gotten [changed]. To have a scene ripped apart the night before and put back together, you never know what's going to happen. But it all came from really talented people."

