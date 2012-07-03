Spider-Man Gets Short Documentary Celebrating 20 Years of Movies Available for Free

✖

Sony Pictures is celebrating 20 years of Spider-Man movies by making the all-new 30-minute retrospective Spider-Man: All Roads Lead to No Way Home completely free. The studio tweeted a link to the website spidey20th.com which directs fans to a number of websites (Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft, and Redbox) where the full featurette can be watched. Featuring all-new interviews with actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, plus producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, and director Jon Watts, among others. Encompassing the 20 years of live-action Spider-Man movies, you can watch it here.

Maguire's time as the wall-crawler began with 2002's Spider-Man, anchoring the trilogy of movies from director Sam Raimi which continued in 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2007's Spider-Man 3. Garfield starred in Sony's reboot of the franchise from Marc Webb with 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While the current version of the character, Tom Holland's Peter Parker, made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War before headlining his own solo films in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

20 years of Spidey has been leading to this! Check out the bonus 30-minute retrospective ALL ROADS LEAD TO NO WAY HOME, hosted by @ohsnapjbsmoove and @MartinStarr and complete your #SpiderMan collection – now on sale for a limited time at https://t.co/IHfiv5zQuy. #Spidey20th pic.twitter.com/VZw6xg0rlp — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) May 4, 2022

The trio shared the screen in last year's dynamite hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, but considering the intense level of secrecy that Marvel Studios applies to all of its projects their existence was denied up until the film's release. Poor Andrew Garfield found himself fielding questions for the entire year while promoting his other work but as the actor put it, it was kind of fun in the end.

"It was stressful, I'm not gonna lie," Garfield revealed in a previous interview. "It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable." He added, "It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun ... There were moments where I was like, 'God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do."

It's unclear what the next few years of Spider-Man will look like on the big screen but plans are reportedly in place for a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland in the lead role, while the next two animated Spider-Verse movies have also been slated for release.

