How Spider-Man Stars Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland Changed Three Peter Parkers Meeting

Spider-Man: No Way Home does something that’s never been seen from superhero cinema. The record-setting blockbuster combines three separate franchises from two different studios in one action-packed film, featuring the last three characters to play the beloved web-slinger in live-action. The filmmakers behind the flick knew exactly how important the trio’s first moments were on-screen together, and that’s why they let each of the actors have a significant amount of input in how they should interact with one another.

That’s why No Way Home co-writer Chris McKenna says the script of the heartbreaking rooftop moment between the three Peter Parkers was quickly ripped apart and rebuilt by the trio—Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

“It was the night before we were shooting, I remember being in Atlanta, and we did a read-through [of the script]. Then everything got torn apart of the rooftop scene. They had so many different ideas, but coming from really great places of where their characters were, I think it got ripped apart the night before and we put it back together,” McKenna recently told Gold Derby in an awards season interview.

He added, ” All of them were giving this incredible performance. As you were watching their coverage, you’re watching it and going, ‘Oh, my God.’ They made the scene so great, and we had talked about it for so long, and it had gotten [changed]. To have a scene ripped apart the night before and put back together, you never know what’s going to happen. But it all came from really talented people.”

He went on to applaud the dynamic working relationship between every involved, from the actors to director Jon Watts.

“It was incredible people that you get to work with, and they all came [together]. That scene would have been worthless — we didn’t have that scene in the first draft of the movie! It was just like, ‘These two guys show up, we’re going to help you.’ We knew that wasn’t going to work,” he concluded. “When you’re working on this thing for a long time, you start digging in and finding out, ‘What’s the story really about?’ Luckily we had figured it out by the time we shot that scene.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

