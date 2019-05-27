Deadpool Creator Casts Doubt on Deadpool Making MCU Debut in Spider-Man Movie

Since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox, there’s been a lot of speculation about the future of Deadpool. Marvel’s Merc With the Mouth is expected to be the one part of the X-Men Movies franchise not getting rebooted and recast to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent report suggested that Disney and Marvel Studios are considering introducing Deadpool in the third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld took to Twitter to throw some cold water on that idea, reminding fans that the Spider-Man movies that take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are still Sony productions, not Disney movies.

“So, explain this to me again…” Liefeld tweeted, “tell me how Disney will give rival studio, Sony Pictures, the platform to introduce and capitalize on Deadpool meeting Spider-Man? Did Disney buy Sony and I didn’t hear about it yet?”

Though Spider-Man and Deadpool frequently partner together in the Marvel Comics universe, it seems the idea of them teaming up on the screen may not be a viable one. Then again, who’s to say Spider-Man won’t appear in a Deadpool movie?

The future of Deadpool on the big screen remains obscured, but Liefeld will return to his creation one last time in the upcoming graphic novel Deadpool: Badder Blood. “LAST DANCE!” Liefeld wrote in a post on Instagram. “These are shots from Deadpool: Badder Blood, a project I’ll complete right after Major X wraps. This one is both a hoot and a holler and will be my definitive and last word with Deadpool. He begged me to be a part of Major X so I let him play in that sandbox as long as he was nice to others, you definitely won’t want to miss that one.”

Liefeld also recently hinted that Deadpool will soon be making his way into animation. “I know a Deadpool cartoon is coming. sooner than later,” Liefeld tweeted. “I live in Southern California, so I know things given the proximity to Hollywood. I have no idea if it’s any good or which version of Deadpool it portrays.”

Do you think Deadpool will come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a Spider-Man movie? What are the alternatives? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.