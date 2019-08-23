Tom Holland Planned for Weekend Convention Appearance Amid Disney Sony Spider-Man Drama

Tom Holland will attend Pennsylvania’s Keystone Comic Con Sunday, August 25, amid what has become a very public divorce between Sony and Marvel Studios parent company Disney over Spider-Man’s future in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland will participate in a panel and will be on hand for autograph signings and photo opportunities, priced at $250 each.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Spider-Man star has yet to acknowledge the Sony-Disney split as it spills out into industry trades, which reported Disney seeking an upped percentage of its financial and creative stake in the Sony-controlled character. Disney also wants more return for loaning out their prized producer, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, whose services helped make Spider-Man: Far From Home the highest-grossing Sony picture.

A recent post published to Holland’s Instagram — dropped a day after it was learned talks between both studios broke down when renegotiating the Spider-Man deal — ignored the drama surrounding Holland’s now at-risk future in the MCU, which seemingly passed the torch from Iron Man to Spider-Man as its new face following the two-punch of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Holland posted to Instagram again on Thursday, this time posed with Robert Downey Jr. Pictured with Spider-Man and Iron Man action figures, Holland captioned the gallery post, “We did it Mr. Stark!”

Holland’s social media use has also caused a fuss online as denizens attempt to determine if Holland was ever following the Sony Pictures Instagram account; after news of the split went public, Holland’s Instagram follows Marvel Studios but not Sony Pictures.

The uncertainty surrounding the currently dead Sony-Disney deal also brought forth a recirculated clip from 2017, where Holland said he’s open to crossing over with Tom Hardy’s Venom — but he’s not interested in giving up his “ticket” to the connected MCU.

“You know, I’d love to make a movie with Tom Hardy, and if we ever got the chance to make a Venom movie together, that would be super cool,” Holland said in the 2017 interview when promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming. “But his movie would have to take place in the MCU because I’m not giving up that ticket.”

Reports from 2016 said Holland was slated for three Spider-Man solo films on his Sony-owned contract alongside his three appearances in Disney’s Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. A recent report from Deadline said the plan was for Holland to appear in two more Spidey films under director Jon Watts, but the latest update published Friday revealed Sony and Disney are warring over which studio gets to keep the director in the divorce.