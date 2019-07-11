Spider-Verse Live-Action Fan Poster Imagines Tobey Maguire’s Return to Marvel

Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse thrilled fans with an adventure in which teenage Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) teamed up with Spider-People from alternate realities to save New York City from Kingpin. The film burst open wide the idea of the Multiverse with its introduction of various takes on Spider-Man, but now one fan is taking that idea even further in a new piece of fan art that imagines Tobey Maguire‘s return to Marvel as Spider-Man as, you guessed it, part of the Spider-Verse.

In a new post on Twitter, popular fan artist BossLogic shared his take on the Spider-Verse, featuring Maguire’s Spider-Man as the older Peter Parker while Hailee Steinfeld appears as Spider-Gwen (she voiced her in the film), and front and center as Miles Morales is Jorge Lendeborg Jr., himself already part of the Spider-Man world in terms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe having played Jason Ionello in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. You can check out the artwork below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a pretty interesting take on things, to be sure, but it’s far from the first time that the idea of elements of previous Spider-Man films coming into the current slate of films has popped up. Spider-Man: Far From Home producer Amy Pascal told Badtast.it last month that she is “definitely” interested in a potential multiverse crossover between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and predecessors Andrew Garfield and, yes, Maguire as well.

“There are [possibilities]. Everything is possible,” Pascal said. “It would be very interesting.”

“In this sense, the multiverse is a winning idea, because it opens up endless possibilities,” Pascal added. “We can literally do everything.”

What really makes this fan art interesting, though, is that Maguire was actually considered for a role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Co-director Rodney Rothman previously revealed that Maguire was considered for the role of Peter B. Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson), an older and out-of-shape Spidey who acts as mentor to Miles’ Spider-Man when he’s displaced from the universe where he’s divorced from Mary Jane Watson.

“There were many thoughts about where we could put Tobey Maguire and others,” Rothman said last December. “I think after this film, those thoughts might have a little more traction.”

What do you think about this new piece of Spider-Verse fan art? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.