Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fans Can’t Get Enough of Spider-Man 2099

Oscar Isaac has a busy year ahead of himself. The superstar has departed the Star Wars franchise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he’ll portray the beloved Marc Spector in Moon Knight on Disney+ when it launches next year. Then, confirmed by Sony Saturday night, Isaac will return to the Spider-Verse in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as one Miguel O’Hara, the character more commonly known to fans as Spider-Man 2099. As you might suspect, Marvel fans are hyped over the character’s appearance.

“You know, I’d like to say that there’s way more intention behind what happens, but it’s reacting to what comes my way,” the actor previously told Fandom of his multiple Marvel roles. “So this opportunity comes my way, and I think, ‘Yeah, I’d love to do that.’ It’s not stuff that I’ve necessarily seeked out. And so I’ve just been very lucky that that stuff kind of lines up in a way that that really speaks to my interests, and I get a chance to contribute.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is currently set for release on October 7, 2022.