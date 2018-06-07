The Internet Is Geeking Out Over Spider-Gwen’s Big Screen Debut

Today, the Marvel fandom all but erupted when the first trailer for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse went live. The animated film is poised to drop this December, giving fans a new look at one of the most recognizable superheroes of all-time. However, fans left the trailer with a very different hero on their mind.

After all, the reel confirmed Spider-Gwen will star in the film, and the surprise debut had the fandom hollering.

As you can see in the slides below, the reactions towards Spider-Gwen’s appearance have involved a lot of screaming. Fans around the world were stunned to see the heroine appear at the trailer’s end, and her debut went toe-to-toe with Miles Morales and Peter Parker. So, it would be an understatement to say fans are happy about the scene.

Shortly after the trailer went live, fans learned the lady who is voicing Spider-Gwen. It looks like Sony Pictures cast Hailee Steinfeld (Pitch Pefect) as Gwen Stacy. Previously, reports confirmed Steinfeld was attached to the Spider-Man film, but her role was kept on the down-low until today.

With the Internet buzzing about Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, fans are relishing in the opportunity to evangelize others about their favorite Spider-Man. Yes, Peter Parker appears in this film, but its protagonist is none other than Miles Morales. The heralded character has become one of Marvel’s fan-favorite heroes, and the arrival of Spider-Gwen was met with similar fervor.

If you aren’t aware of who Spider-Gwen is, you should know she was created by Jason Latour and Robbie Rodriguez back in September 2014. She debuted in Edge of Spider-Verse as she hails from Earth 65. In that universe, Gwen Stacy was the one bitten by a radioactive spider rather than Peter. However, her newfound powers inadvertently lead to the boy’s death, and the traumatic ordeal leads Spider-Gwen to become a dedicated heroine much like Peter would have been.

For now, fans will have to wait until December to check out Spider-Gwen’s theatrical debut. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has a crack team overseeing it, so the fandom admits the heroine is in good hand. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who directed The LEGO Movie, produced the film with Lord also providing the screenplay. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman are co-directing.

Did you expect Spider-Gwen to appear in this feature? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

