Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Silver & Black’ Director Updates Movie’s Progress

Sony Pictures has a lot of ambitious plans for the future of their superhero universe focused on the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, including one featuring two of the wallcrawler’s greatest allies.

But work on the Silver & Black spinoff has been slow to update, especially after rumors of the movie’s indefinite delay. But now the director of the spinoff film focusing on Black Cat and Silver Sable has a minor update on the movie’s progress.

While speaking with ScreenRant about her work on the upcoming Marvel Television and Freeform series Cloak & Dagger, director Gina Prince-Bythewood spoke about where she’s at on Silver & Black.

“The update is just really pounding out the script. It all starts with the script,” said Prince-Bythewood. “You gotta have a great script so we want to make sure that’s right before we jump in.”

This is the latest update for the movie ever since the new writers were announced to be involved with the project in February.

Back then, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that the movie received another draft from screenwriters Lindsay Beer, who wrote the script for the young adult adaptation Chaos Walking, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who worked on the script for Captain Marvel.

Earlier this year, it was reported by That Hashtag Show that Silver & Black would begin filming in March of this year, though that seems to have been put on the back burner until a script actually gets finalized.

Of course, this is but one of many Spider-Man spinoff movies that Sony Pictures is working on, outside of the movies that exist as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first project on their docket will hit theaters this October, with Tom Hardy starring as the symbiote-infected anti-hero that will headline Venom. There’s still a lot of confusion over whether or not the film will be a part of the MCU proper, but smart money should be placed on “NO” at this point.

Other than the Venom spinoff, there’s also word of Sony developing a movie based on Morbius, the Living Vampire. There’s not been much on that front, though, outside of a recent plot synopsis:

“Horror action story of a scientist who, in trying to find a cure for a rare blood disease, accidentally transformed himself into a living vampire who, though disgusted by his own bloodlust, chooses to prey upon criminals he deems unworthy of life.”

Fans will get to see how Sony’s Spider-Man universe plays out in the next year.