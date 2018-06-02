Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Silver & Black’ Removed From Sony’s Schedule

Less than a year before it was expected to hit theaters, the Spider-Man spinoff Silver & Black has been removed from Sony‘s schedule, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The film, which was supposed to be in theaters next February, is currently “undated,” which means that it has not been cancelled, but there are no specific plans for when it will be out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie featuring Spider-Man allies Black Cat and Silver Sable, was written by Captain Marvel and Chaos Walking scribes Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood was expected to polish up the draft before submitting it to Sony; She also wrote the previous draft.

“The update is just really pounding out the script. It all starts with the script,” said Prince-Bythewood in May. “You gotta have a great script so we want to make sure that’s right before we jump in.”

Earlier this year, it was reported by That Hashtag Show that Silver & Black would begin filming in March of this year, though that seems to have been put on the back burner until a script actually gets finalized.

Of course, this is but one of many Spider-Man spinoff movies that Sony Pictures is working on, outside of the movies that exist as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first project on their docket will hit theaters this October, with Tom Hardy starring as the symbiote-infected anti-hero that will headline Venom. There’s still a lot of confusion over whether or not the film will be a part of the MCU proper, but smart money should be placed on “NO” at this point.

Other than the Venom spinoff, there’s also word of Sony developing a movie based on Morbius, the Living Vampire. There’s not been much on that front, though, outside of a plot synopsis:

“Horror action story of a scientist who, in trying to find a cure for a rare blood disease, accidentally transformed himself into a living vampire who, though disgusted by his own bloodlust, chooses to prey upon criminals he deems unworthy of life.”

Before Venom and Silver & Black went into development, Sony had planned and then scuttled an interconnected universe of Spider-Man spinoffs which died on the vine after the failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2.