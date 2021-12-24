Tom Holland Is Excited To Finally Talk About Spider-Man Spoilers





Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is excited to finally have a chance to talk about those spoilers. Social media has been a minefield since a few days before the movie came out. But, the movie has made untold money at the box office, so the spoiler cap is lifting a little bit. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Spidey actor is excited to let the cat out of the bag now. No Way Home was massively adventurous with all those cameos. Now, Holland and the other stars can share their experiences without fans being upset over the surprises getting spoiled for them. It must be a massive relief for the Spider-Man actor because he has something of a reputation for leaking plot details in these Marvel movies. This time around though, it feels like he did a good job of keeping a lid on things. (It probably helps when the Internet sleuths and scoopers beat you to the punch!)

“It will also be nice to start talking about the film now that everyone has seen it! There’s so many stories I haven’t told because it’s all been a secret,” he said. “You know, Andrew [Garfield] and Tobey [Maguire] and I had one of the most incredible experiences working together. We’re the only three people to have ever played this character on the big screen, and that creates this brotherhood, this friendship, that goes past just knowing each other.”

Holland continued, “We have a shared experience that only us three have, and because of that connection, the relationship that we had on set — I’m sure it comes across on screen — was like we were long-lost brothers. And I want to talk about it. Honestly, it was the highlight of my career. Put me on stage in front of a thousand people. I have so much to tell that I haven’t been allowed to. I’d love to keep talking about this movie.”



“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

