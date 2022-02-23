Spider-Man Star Tom Holland’s Possible Cameo In Euphoria Goes Viral

A conspiracy has been brewing online, one wherein Spider-Man star Tom Holland is alleged to have appeared in as an extra in an episode of Euphoria. The actor has previously outright said that he’d love to appear on the show, which stars his real-life romantic partner Zendaya, but also teased that maybe he already has and viewers didn’t realize. This has driven some mad, even to the point of faking a potential cameo from the actor and resulting in it all going viral online. Check out what transpired and how Euphoria fans have been investigating it all below.

“I would be in Euphoria. I think I’d be a really good Maddy. I’m a big Euphoria fan. I love the show and I love season two. I visited a lot while they were shooting it and I really, really enjoyed it,” Holland said during a “Puppy Interview” with Buzzfeed. “I would love to guest star or just be an extra in it. Or maybe I am and you just don’t know.” This quote launched a 1000 inquiries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted by Teen Vogue, the thought that Holland has already appeared started on a viral TikTok, which as of this writing has over 2.4 million views. In the video a brief shot from the most recent episode of the series seems to indicate that Holland was present during Lexi’s now infamous play. The photo appears in the TikTok very quickly and is on screen so fast that it seems like it’s possible, but upon further examination it’s clearly a bad photoshop. See it all for yourself.

…

https://twitter.com/TeenIndieSpirit/status/1496552257768374280

clearly

https://twitter.com/4THGRADEFlLMS/status/1496602402883084294

The receipts

https://twitter.com/Duygubyavuz/status/1496563967912775682?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

You’re not blind it’s a trick of the light

https://twitter.com/annajoonlvr/status/1496597968392052737

Seriously tho

https://twitter.com/Jessi_monster/status/1496546440738488320?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

No it me

https://twitter.com/xoxoabigael/status/1496571323761442828

Head empty, just vibes

https://twitter.com/Ajacksonisacunt/status/1496537556934180866?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Three Men and a Baby all over again

https://twitter.com/DirtNappy/status/1496563623107477508

BOO