Euphoria Star Zendaya Responds To DARE Criticism





Euphoria star Zendaya has responded to D.A.R.E.’s critiques of the HBO series. In essence, the program objected to the depictions of teen sexuality and drug use in the mature series. However, in comments to TMZ, D.A.R.E. challenged the “groundbreaking” status of the show. But, Zendaya would cut some of that short in some comments to Entertainment Weekly. The actress correctly pointed out that the show wasn’t some sort of a life guide, but instead entertainment. When the statement from the agency popped up on social media, a lot of users expressed some surprise that D.A.R.E. still existed. Zendaya also gestured toward the members of the audience who have communicated their feelings of catharsis at seeing struggles rendered on screen without being regarded as irredeemable. Check out what the actress had to say down below.

“Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing,” she said. “If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read D.A.R.E.’s original comments down below:

“Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world,” said a representative for D.A.R.E. The premiere episode of Season 2, for instance, features a character overdosing.”

“It is unfortunate that HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the show as ‘groundbreaking,’ rather than recognizing the potential negative consequences on school-age children who today face unparalleled risks and mental health challenges,” the D.A.R.E. rep added. “We would welcome the opportunity for our team, including members of our high school-aged Youth Advocacy Board, to meet with individuals at HBO who are involved with producing Euphoria to present our concerns directly.”

Have you checked out Euphoria? Let us know down in the comments below!