Striking Spider-Man Cosplayer Wants to Return to the MCU

Unless you’ve only freshly returned from being dusted by Thanos, there’s a good chance that if you’re a Spider-Man fan you’re pretty sad right now. Last week, news broke that the partnership between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios that allowed the beloved web slinger to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was over. That means Spider-Man is out of the MCU for the foreseeable future. It’s been a difficult thing for fans to handle and now one cosplayer is on strike with one demand for Spider-Man: MCU or bust.

At Fan Expo Canada this weekend, one fan dressed up as Spider-Man but added a unique twist to his costume. That twist? An actual picketing sign declaring that the friendly neighborhood hero is on strike due to “poor working conditions”. A photo of the clever cosplay surfaced on Reddit’s Marvel Studios sub this weekend and, as you can see below, it’s pretty great.

All great cosplay aside, the Spider-Man situation is one that has been pretty upsetting for fans and it’s also not one that looks like is going to resolve with Spider-Man staying in the MCU. Actor Tom Holland assured fans at Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia that he will be continuing to play the character and that there’s much more to come, with a third film already pitched that he promises will be “very special”.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said. “There’s definitely more to come We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before, so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

These comments echo the ones he made to press at this weekend’s D23 Expo.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Holland also addressed the Spider-Man situation while he was onstage during the Disney Pictures panel to promote his new Pixar movie, Onward. “Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland told the packed panel audience.

What do you think about this Striking Spider-Man cosplay?

