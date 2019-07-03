Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Accuses Sony of Photoshopping His Head on Tobey Maguire’s Body for the Far From Home Poster

Yesterday saw the long-awaited release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film in a post-Avengers: Endgame world. The film’s cast have been busy promoting the movie, and a recent interview with Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Zendaya (MJ) saw the stars making fun of one of the film’s posters.

“Does that even look like you?” Batalon asked.

“You know, it doesn’t,” Holland replied. “That poster makes me so upset. That’s probably Tobey Maguire’s body on my head. It’s not even my body! I don’t know why they did that.”

“A bit cheaper, a bit cheaper,” the BBC Radio 1 interviewer guessed.

“Sony is freaking out right now,” Holland added. “They’re like, ‘please stop making fun of the posters.’”

Holland isn’t the only person who has qualms with the new movie’s posters. Fans weren’t too impressed with some of the recent designs, mocking them to the point of going viral. This led to an array of hilarious fake posters that were made by fans, which you can check out here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other 2019 Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digitally.