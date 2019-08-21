Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Career Could Already Be Finished

As Spider-Man fans try to see how the dust will settle in the split between Sony and Disney over the character, a recent report could confirm that actor Tom Holland‘s fulfillments to the character have already concluded, with his take on Peter Parker being absent from future films. News of Sony’s partnership with Marvel Studios coming to an end earlier this week sparked speculation about every facet of the franchise, with Holland’s involvement being one of the questionable components. Some fans have assumed we would just have to settle for Spider-Man films being separate from the MCU, but it’s possible an entirely new actor will have to take on the role.

Over at The Hollywood Reporter, a “Sony insider” pointed out that, while Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts had fulfilled his two-film contract, Holland has the option to sign on for another film. The actor has regularly professed his love for the character, though it’s possible that, depending on the direction that Sony wants to explore with the character, Holland isn’t required to reprise is role.

Ever since the first reports about the split surfaced earlier this week, it’s been a tumultuous time for fans. According to a statement released by Sony, the split has been confirmed, though it’s possible that the two studios still could come to an agreement.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony shared in a statement to ComicBook.com. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own.”

It added, “Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

Spider-Man fans have swarmed social media to weigh in on the matter, with Marvel Studios likely using that support to their advantage, as Disney reportedly sought 50% of profits related to the character as opposed to the previous deal’s 5%. As fans might have to prepare to see Spider-Man severed from the MCU, the two studios could make audiences the priority when working out the deal.

