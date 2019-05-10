Tom Holland Can’t Spell The Name Of His Spider-Man: Far From Home Co-Star Jake Gyllenhaal

If you have trouble sounding out Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal‘s name as a means to spell it, don’t feel bad. You’re not alone. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland cant spell his co-stars name. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Holland’s mispelling of Gyllenhaal in his phone’s contact list was revealed. Taking it one step further, Kimmel asked Holland to spell “Gyllenhaal” on the spot and he failed miserably, only getting the first three letters right.

“You need a stage name,” Holland proclaimed. Gyllenhaal, however, failed to spell “Holland,” as well — though he was clearly joking. Clearly, the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home is having some fun together on their press tour and throughout the film’s production. Watch them battle in air hockey and an on-the-spot name spelling bee in the video above.

While visiting the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home last year, ComicBook.com heard from Holland in regards to his Peter Parker’s relationship with Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio.

“He’s awesome, man,” Holland said. “Jake and I got on really well, and it’s interesting because when you hear the word Mysterio as a Spider-Man fan, you immediately think villain and that’s not the case in our film. He’s a new addition to this world of heroes, he’s my team-mate throughout the movie. It’s funny because Jake is such a great guy and we get on really well. It’s been fun fighting these crazy monsters with him.”

Those monsters, which are being dubbed as Elementals, seem to be creations of Mysterio’s. Of course, what is real and what is fake is always in question with this character, as fans of the comics know. Real or not, creating the monsters on set is difficult in itself while acting, so Holland is enjoying having a partner for such sequences.

“Imagining stuff is quite difficult when you’re doing it on your own, but when you’re doing it with someone else, it’s a lot easier,” Holland said. “Also, every year I have a phone call with my agent, where I talk about the five actors I want to work with and the five directors I want to work with, and he’s always on the list. The fact I get to work with him in this, is pretty special.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.