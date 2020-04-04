Twitter Cannot Get Over Spider-Man Star Tom Holland’s Live Chat With Justin Bieber

Tom Holland is staying busy during the quarantine! The Spider-Man star has been pretty active on Instagram lately, first revealing that he was sick recently, but didn’t think it was COVID-19. Since then, the actor seems to be pretty healthy, especially after challenging some of his Marvel co-stars to some taxing challenges. Holland challenged his co-stars to do push-ups and then tried to recruit Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to do the “handstand shirt challenge.” Earlier this week, Holland joined in on another celebrity’s Instagram Live… Justin Bieber!

According to eTalk, “fans who tuned in to see Bieber livestreaming from his home in Ontario where he’s been quarantining with wife Hailey were shocked to see Holland join the Instagram session.” You can check out their article in the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#JustinBieber and #TomHolland surprised fans with an epic crossover on Tuesday night https://t.co/VSpUpJZYQf — etalk (@etalkCTV) April 1, 2020

While it might seem like an odd pairing, Holland has actually spoken about Bieber in the past. Here’s what he said recently while promoting his new movie, Onward: “I think recently, Justin Bieber and what he’s been doing with that show that he did on YouTube, I just really enjoyed that because it was nice to see that someone who like, goes through it in the biggest way possible also has a hard time and I just felt like there was a real solidarity for young people going through it,” Holland explained. “No one goes through it like he does, but we all go through it a little bit. I was just really grateful to see that side of him. I’m just really happy that he’s happy. He seems so happy and it just made me happy.”

Once the unlikely duo came together on Instagram, people on social media had a field day. Fans of both stars had some epic reactions. Here are a handful of our favorite tweets…

Some Backstory

Tom Holland and Justin Bieber being each other’s biggest fans: A NEEDED THREAD pic.twitter.com/zP1VR6qWle — suruchi (@fentystin) April 1, 2020

The Greatest

Tom Holland and Justin Bieber being each other’s biggest fans >>> — ᴹ (@glossywife) March 31, 2020

Silver Linings

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland interacting is one of the good things this quarantine brought pic.twitter.com/MsGQv1kHgX — Bijay. (@biebsusmane) March 31, 2020

A Crossover For The Ages

mcu: avengers endgame is the most ambitious crossover event in history

justin bieber and tom holland: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/aXSLGPnu7Z — Leena (@bizzlesluf) April 1, 2020

Which Is Which?

Tom Holland and Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/rUJdnHQBjM — Anto (@otusaku) April 1, 2020

Something To Celebrate

the simulation really broke and it broke in our favour . it brought justin and tom in an instagram live together maybe quarantine isn’t that bad anymore pic.twitter.com/LZL6mF0dUn — tara (@StayBiebsTweet) March 31, 2020

So Pure

tom holland going to bed w lil butterflies in his tummy tonight not being able to stop smiling cos he got to talk to justin bieber pic.twitter.com/0VBna1bHbD — m✪lly (@hollandsmole) March 31, 2020

Bless You, Photoshop

#BreakingNews : Here’s an exclusive look at VOGUE Magazine’s March cover featuring Justin Bieber and Tom Holland pic.twitter.com/mMuOlQWo3L — shivi 🌻 (@rauhlmeezy) April 1, 2020

The World Wasn’t Ready

JUSTIN BIEBER AND TOM HOLLAND LITERALLY FANGIRLED OVER EACH OTHER THE WAY I WON 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DD2vAiEfe6 — سمية (@hailsvsce) March 31, 2020

Finally, The Video

tom holland and justin bieber. that’s it. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/o9kKSY8Ici — tara (@StayBiebsTweet) March 31, 2020

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7th 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.