Spider-Man Tom Holland Wishes Mickey Mouse Happy Birthday and Marvel Fans are Freaking Out

This year marks the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse‘s debut and to celebrate, Disney’s iconic character is getting a very special birthday tribute complete with birthday wishes from various celebrities — including Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

Airing on ABC tonight, Mickey’s 90th Spectacular is a celebration of the character who made his first appearance in the short film Steamboat Willie which was released on November 18, 1928. The two-hour special was set to feature multiple musical performances as well as appearances by actors who have worked on various Disney projects. Among those was Holland, who plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor appeared to wish Mickey a happy birthday as part of a montage and it was an appearance that surprised fans so much, they took to social media to share their excitement and reaction. From excitement and surprise at his Holland’s birthday greetings to those who were just no figuring out that the actor is British — Peter Parker doesn’t have an accent after all — fans lit up Twitter to react. We’ve collected some of our favorites for your enjoyment so read on for Marvel fans’ reactions Holland’s birthday greeting to the one, the only Mickey Mouse.

Just a reminder that Mickey Mouse is a rodent.

Screaming their hearts out

So big they had to break out the Oprah GIF.

It’s Spider-Man!

Bigger than the Beatles

Exactly what they needed

Not a drill!

