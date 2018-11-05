Spider-Man Tom Holland Wishes Mickey Mouse Happy Birthday and Marvel Fans are Freaking Out

This year marks the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse‘s debut and to celebrate, Disney’s iconic character is getting a very special birthday tribute complete with birthday wishes from various celebrities — including Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

Airing on ABC tonight, Mickey’s 90th Spectacular is a celebration of the character who made his first appearance in the short film Steamboat Willie which was released on November 18, 1928. The two-hour special was set to feature multiple musical performances as well as appearances by actors who have worked on various Disney projects. Among those was Holland, who plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor appeared to wish Mickey a happy birthday as part of a montage and it was an appearance that surprised fans so much, they took to social media to share their excitement and reaction. From excitement and surprise at his Holland’s birthday greetings to those who were just no figuring out that the actor is British — Peter Parker doesn’t have an accent after all — fans lit up Twitter to react. We’ve collected some of our favorites for your enjoyment so read on for Marvel fans’ reactions Holland’s birthday greeting to the one, the only Mickey Mouse.

Just a reminder that Mickey Mouse is a rodent.

here’s tom holland wishing a RODENT happy birthday pic.twitter.com/r6BUgWgvBn — karina (@spideymjles) November 5, 2018

Screaming their hearts out

IM WATCHING MICKEYS 90TH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL AND WAS NOT PREPARED FOR @TomHolland1996 TO BE IN IT AND JUST SCREAMED MY HEART OUT — Ale Rocha (@princessalekat) November 5, 2018

So big they had to break out the Oprah GIF.

.@TomHolland1996 BABY WHY AINT YOU TELL ME YOU WERE YOU GONNA BE ON MICKEY MOUSE’S 90TH BIRTHDAY/ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL ????? pic.twitter.com/b7RxFqfvan — tom holland’s black queen ??✨ (@indiii_bindiii) November 5, 2018

It’s Spider-Man!

My son saw @TomHolland1996 in the birthday montage for Mickey Mouse and he yelled, “LOOK!! ITS SPIDER-MAN!!!”

Seven year-olds are so fun. — Nicole Robison (@SlytherinMom) November 5, 2018

Bigger than the Beatles

tom holland saying happy birthday to mickey mouse > the beatles — paige (@isnotpaige) November 5, 2018

Exactly what they needed

@TomHolland1996 suddenly appearing on my TV during Mickey’s birthday celebration was exactly what I needed right now ❤️?@Disney #Mickeys90thCelebration — Shannon-Marie (@GreaserGal48) November 5, 2018

Not a drill!