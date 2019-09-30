The Rock Reacts to Tom Holland’s Legendary Spider-Man Return Post

The Internet was set on fire last week as the tumultuous saga of Tom Holland‘s tenure as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe delivered yet another massive twist. After Disney and Sony effectively ended their relationship in regards to the Spider-Man usage rights back in August, the two sides somehow found a way to come back together and move forward with the character. It was revealed last week that Sony and Marvel Studios would produce one more solo Spider-Man film and that Holland’s Peter Parker would be appearing in one other MCU movie. There was some obvious excitement amongst not only fans, but also the stars of the franchise.

Tom Holland had easily the most memorable reaction to the news. He took to Instagram shortly after it was announced that a new Spider-Man was on the way, posting a video clip from The Wolf of Wall Street in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort yells into a microphone “I’m not f**king leaving!” To make things even better, Holland’s video later received an endorsement from The Rock himself, Dwayne Johnson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Holland posted the video, The Rock appeared in the comments with just two words. The Fast and Furious franchise star (and eventual Black Adam) wrote “F*ck. Yes.” on Holland’s post, along with an emoji of a glass of whiskey. Along with the majority of the Marvel fan base, Johnson is ready to see more of Holland in the Spider-Man suit.

View this post on Instagram 😏 A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Sep 27, 2019 at 8:41am PDT

Johnson and the rest of the Spider-Man fans won’t have to wait too long to see Holland’s next adventure in the suit. The third Spider-Man film was dated for July 16, 2021 and will once again be produced by Marvel’s Kevin Feige and Sony’s Amy Pascal.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” Pascal added. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

Are you glad Spider-Man is back in the MCU? Do you think it will stay that way beyond these next two movies? Let us know in the comments!