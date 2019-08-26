Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Says Trending on Twitter Is Not the Best Thing for Him

Spider-Man star Tom Holland admits he was uncomfortable seeing himself trend on Twitter after the public learned Sony and Marvel parent company Disney are warring over the character’s inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s been a crazy week, a lot to take in. Trending on Twitter is always not the best thing for me, I’m quite a private person,” Holland told Good Morning America at D23 Expo, where Holland was on hand to present Pixar’s Onward with co-stars Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future in the shared MCU — Sony and Disney’s failure to reach an agreement would mean Holland’s Spider-Man severing all ties with the Avengers and other Disney-owned characters — Holland added his sticking with the role is “exciting.”

“We don’t really know what the future holds for Spider-Man. All I know is it’s not the end of my run, and we’ll continue to make great movies, and I love making it, and I hope the fans will continue to love watching them,” Holland said. “And who knows what’s gonna happen? But I do know that it’s gonna be great.”

Holland echoed that sentiment when breaking his silence on the Sony-Disney feud in an interview with EW, where he admitted Spidey’s future now looks different.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland said of the five-movie deal that produced Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Sony has not yet officially announced Spider-Man 3.