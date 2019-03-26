Sony Planning Several Spider-Man-Related TV Shows

With the recent successes of films like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony is moving full steam ahead with all things Spider-Man on both television and in theaters. With the consolidation of Disney and Fox, Sony is the lone live-action rights holder of a Marvel property outside of the House of Mouse, and the company fully intends to use that to their advantage.

In a new profile from Variety, Sony executives have unveiled they already have the next handful of years planned out for Spider-Man and characters adjacent to the web-slinging wall-crawler. Sony Pictures Entertainment chair Tony Vinciquerra admits that they could have plans in place for the next eight years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We have the next seven or eight years laid out as to what we’re going to do with that asset, and that will not only be on the film side — it’ll be on the TV side,” Vinciquerra said. “Our television group will have its own set of characters from within that universe that we will seek to develop.”

While things continue solidifying on the movie side, former Hulu executive Mike Hopkins has been charged to beef up Sony’s presence on television sets, and he seems to be doing just that. According to Hopkins, Sony’s on the verge of revealing its first-ever television show featuring intellectual property owned by Marvel.

“We’re developing a lot of Marvel-related content, and I think we’ll be out in the market very soon with something really, really big and transformational for us, because we’ve not done any shows with Marvel before, with Marvel IP,” Hopkins revealed. “So that’s a big piece of development that we’re onto.”

“I think we aspire to have several shows in a universe that we create that can pollinate between each other, and to working with a partner to make that happen,” he added.

As it stands now, there’s no telling what television shows they have in the works. With the box office success of Venom, the production house has started to build towards its own shared universe — Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters — and it’s unclear whether some of these shows would be connected to that, though Hopkins’ comments do suggest they’re looking for its own “Arrowverse” of sorts.

It’s also likely some of the shows we play off of the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, such as a Spider-Ham series featuring John Mulaney’s hilarious character.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available digitally and will be released on home media March 19th. Spider-Man: Far From Home — a co-op production of Sony and Marvel Studios — is set for release on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a huge Captain Marvel discussion, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!