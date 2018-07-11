Fan Recreates Classic Venom Cover With MCU Spider-Man

Spider-Man has made a major comeback thanks to Tom Holland’s debut as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Spider-Man nemesis Venom will soon get his shot at big-screen glory, when the Venom movie arrives in October. Now, thanks to one fan’s artistic skills, we can see what a “Spider-Man vs. Venom” conflict in the MCU would actually look like:

This piece of fan-art by “Artoftimetravel” is a callback to the iconic cover art for issue 316 of the Amazing Spider-Man comic book, which brought back Venom for a big battle against Spider-Man in a story titled “Dead Meat”. The story marked Venom’s second appearance, after his full debut in Amazing Spider-Man #300, and sees Eddie Brock/Venom sneak back into NYC to track down Spider-Man in order to settle two grudges: Peter Parker getting Eddie Brock fired, and Spider-Man rejecting the Venom symbiote. Venom’s search leads him to a throwdown with Black Cat (who he beats up), as well as putting Mary Jane in his crosshairs. Ultimately, Spider-Man goes out hunting for Venom, but ends up having the tables turned, when Venom ambushes him. The two foes have a big, bloody, battle in a meat packing plant, with Spider-Man narrowly escaping. Unfortunately, Peter leaves his street clothes behind, which allows Venom to discover his new address, and plan his next ambush.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Amazing Spider-Man #300 and #316 were drawn by Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, who is also preparing for his own shot at big-screen glory, with his reboot of the Spawn movie franchise, starring Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner. It’s one of the classic and iconic arcs between Spider-Man and Venom, and certainly something that could one day be a great Easter egg for an MCU movie.

However, the only trouble is that the Venom movie Sony is releasing is in no way connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So for an actual ‘Spider-Man vs. Venom’ MCU battle to happen, that little situation would need to be settled, first.

Venom will be in theaters on October 5th. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War will be released on home video in August. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.