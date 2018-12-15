What Song Does Miles Sing in ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse?’

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse finally swung into theaters today and with it, brought quite the soundtrack featuring some artists you hear every day on the radio. One particular song that stood of is something that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) couldn’t get out of his head throughout the movie.

WARNING: Minor spoilers for Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse up ahead. If you have yet to catch the web-slinging flick, proceed with caution.

The song in questions in “Sunflower” by hip artists Post Malone and Swae Lee, a song that was made exclusively for Into The Spider-Verse. There were a few times Morales couldn’t stop himself from singing the song — once at the beginning of the movie as his dad got him ready for school and another time later on in the movie when Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) was trying to help him become a hero.

The song was originally released on October 28th as a single through Republic Records, a label owned by Universal Movie Group. Upon its release — which also happened to be accompanied by a music video featuring footage from Into The Spider-Verse — the track debuted at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Post Malone’s tenth record to reach Top 10 status.

“Sunflower” peaked at #9 on November 3rd and as of this writing, it’s currently #17 on the Hot 100 chart. The music video of the song can be seen above.

Moore was ecstatic to find out he’d be voicing Morales. According to The Getdown Alum, it’s been along-time coming for the artist.

“For me, personally, I can relate to that upbringing that we’re looking at,” Moore said during the film’s New York Comic Con panel. “I’m not actually Latino but I feel the spirit. When I was younger and I first saw Miles Morales, I thought, ‘Dude! It’s the black Spider-Man! I wanna play the black Spider-Man one day!’ I wrote it down in a journal after I did a movie called Dope and I was like, ‘Hey, I am Miles Morales. I wanna be Miles Morales!’”

The entire Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack — which features songs from artists like the Grammy-winning Lil’ Wayne and Vince Staples — can be found below.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now.