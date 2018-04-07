Stan Lee’s Stolen Blood Used to Sign Black Panther Comic Books

The saga of Stan Lee‘s sunset years continues to get more bizarre, as an already bizarre story of Lee’s blood being stolen has now (somehow) taken an even more bizarre turn.

As detailed in a new report from TMZ, Lee’s missing blood has popped up on the market – in a couple of Black Panther comic books that the Marvel co-creator himself signed in his own body juice!

The comics in question are being sold at the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. store on the Las Vegas strip. The twist is that each comic comes with a certificate that authenticates the book as a “Hand-Stamped Signature of STAN LEE using Stan Lee’s Solvent DNA Ink.”

You can check out photos of the comics, and the official certificate, here. One comic in Blue DNA ink is selling for $250 – the other, in gold ink, is selling for $500.

UPDATE: Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Las Vegas has reported to us that they officially pulled the Black Panther books off the sale floor on Monday, after learning about their controversial connection to Lee on Sunday night.

This all goes back to our previous report about how a former business associate of Lee’s was accused of stealing the blood, after already stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the comic icon, and also forging documents to obtain expensive real estate in his name.

So continues the strange and somewhat tragic turns of Stan Lee’s elder years. After losing his wife Joan in 2017, Lee was accused of sexual misconduct by some of his live-in nurses, and had two big health scares, one of which was a possibly live-threatening bout of pneumonia. Despite all those hits, Lee has committed to getting back out on the convention circuit – a decision that fans and even celebrity colleagues are all starting to question.

It’s admittedly unclear whether these Black Panther comics with Lee’s DNA in the ink were officially sanctioned, or part of the theft. What is clear is that collectors now have a pretty macabre reason for trying to get their hands on these issues. To be fair and honest, they’re only going to go up in value.

Right now, the Black Panther property is red-hot, thanks to billion-dollar success of the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. No doubt that increased brand value is a motivating factor in getting these particular books out there on the market, when the sale price can be spiked. Kind of like the ink that contains Stan Lee’s blood. Ew.

Fans next expect to see Stan Lee pop up in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on April 27th.