Marvel Heroes Mourn Stan Lee in Heartbreaking Tribute Art

The passing of Stan Lee earlier this week has rocked many Marvel fans to their core, and have even spawned some pretty heartbreaking fan art.

BossLogic recently shared a piece in honor of Lee, which shows the various live-action iterations of Marvel characters gathering for Lee’s funeral. The characters range from those that Lee helped co-create, like Thor and Spider-Man, to other notable characters like Thanos and Wolverine.

Farewell! – Last tribute piece, was my initial idea to do something like this from the start, this one took a bit more time. Mixed a few characters @TheRealStanLee created with some I wanted in there #ripstanlee #Excelsior still can’t believe he is gone 🙁 @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/SQBeXxRKFl — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 14, 2018

The end result is sure to tug on plenty of fans’ heartstrings, both for the significance that Lee had on the Marvel universe and the amount of cameo appearances he made in the MCU. Thankfully, as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted, the world will still get to see Lee grace the big screen in Avengers 4 and possibly beyond.

“I’m not going to tell you what specifically, but Stan always appreciated a good surprise,” Feige recently said of the possibility of more Lee cameos.

Born Stanley Martin Lieber, Lee began working in comics in 1939, back when Marvel Comics was still Timely Comics but rose to prominence in the 1960s. He collaborated with Jack Kirby to create the Fantastic Four and birth the Marvel Universe as we know it, and with Steve Ditko to create Spider-Man and redefine what a superhero could be. From there, he helped create some of the most popular comic book, TV, a film characters ever, including the X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther, Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and Daredevil.

In an interview with ComicBook.com in 2015, Lee reflected on how he could never have expected his comics would spawn a multi-billion dollar franchise.

“No, no, years ago when I was doing these comics, we’d give the comic books away free to people,” Lee said. “The printer would send us a lot of comics, more than we needed. A guy would come up to deliver sandwiches from the drug store. We’d say, ‘On your way out, you want to take these books with you?’ We would even give out original art work, we never though it would be worth anything! It’s changed.”

Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from his home in Hollywood Hills early Monday morning. He died at the hospital later the same day. No cause of death has been named as of yet, but Lee has recently been stricken with a number of illnesses, including a bout of pneumonia. He was 95 years old.